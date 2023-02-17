Amitabh Bachchan shares his "yawning" picture

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, on Friday, took to Instagram and shared a picture of him yawning.

Seems like the image was captured on the sets of his project. He looks dapper in a red and blue coloured check shirt.

Alongside the image, he dropped a caption that read, "...when you finally finish work at 3 in the morning."

Amitabh Bachchan is an avid social media user. He often shares pictures from his personal and professional life.

He recently took a stroll down memory lane and recalled a funny incident where a rat climbed into his pants.

"43 years of 2+2 = 5; Do aur Do Panch .. what fun this film was .. bell bottoms and all !!! .... Err the bell bottoms were very inviting those days .. went to see a film in a theatre, and a rat climbed into my pants.. thanks to the bell bottom," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Amitabh was recently seen in director Sooraj Barjatya's family entertainer film 'Uunchai' alongside Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and Parineeti Chopra. He will be next seen in an upcoming pan-India film 'Project K' along with actors Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. He also 'The Intern' remake alongside Deepika.

( With inputs from ANI )

