Amitabh Bachchan sings Tu cheez badi hai Musk Musk after blue tick back on his Twitter

Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has thanked Twitter CEO Elon Musk, after the blue tick was restored to his social media account.

"Tu cheez badi hai musk musk" posted the superstar on Friday, writing in Hindi using an eastern Uttar Pradesh dialect, after the trademark blue verification badge was back on the megastar's Twitter. Big B interchanged the lyrics of the song "Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast" from the 1994 film "Mohra" to thank "big brother" Musk .

"Hey Musk brother! We thank you very much! Blue Lotus (blue tick) is added in front of my name! Now what do I tell you, brother? I feel like singing a song, Will you like to listen? Ok listen "Tu cheez badi hai musk musk... tu chiz badi hai musk"

Yesterday, Big B has taken to his Twitter to demand his blue tick back as he has already paid for the same. He even confessed that he’d paid for the Twitter Blue service, but his account remained unverified nonetheless.

On April 11, Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced that Twitter users will lose the legacy blue ticks from April 20. Many Bollywood actors suddenly lost their verified check marks on Twitter on Friday morning, as a part of the platform’s roll-out of the Twitter Blue subscription service.

From Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Virat Kohli, Rahul Gandhi, Rohit Sharma, Vir Das, Ajay Devgn, Aia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Anushka Sharma and Anil Kapoor, and others lost their verification badge on Twitter.