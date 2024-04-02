Amitabh Bachchan takes under-sea tunnel in Mumbai, calls it a ‘marvel’
By IANS | Published: April 2, 2024 11:53 AM2024-04-02T11:53:27+5:302024-04-02T11:55:04+5:30
Mumbai, April 2 Megastar Amitabh Bachchan seems stunned by the “tunnel” as he called it a “marvel”. ...
Amitabh took to X (formerly called Twitter) and shared a video.
In the clip, he is seated in the backseat of a car driving through the tunnel, showing the route.
A surprised cine icon, then captioned the video: “Went first time in the TUNNEL - Enter before Haji Ali and out Half way to Marine Drive .. a Marvel !!”
The thespian did not reveal the location to where he was going or for what he was traveling.
An ardent user of social media, Big B will soon be seen in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, which also stars Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.
