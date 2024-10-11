Amitabh Bachchan turns 82, fans gather outside Jalsa to celebrate his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 : Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's birthday is not lesser than any festival for his fans. As the legendary actor turned 82 today, his admirers on Friday, like every year gather outside his house to get a glimpse of him.

They were seen shouting and taking pictures of 'Shahenshah of Bollywood'.

The legendary star himself came outside for a few minutes to greet his fans outside his house Jalsa.

The superstar was greeted with cheers as devoted admirers came together to show their love.

Meanwhile, several Bollywood celebs extended their best wishes to Big B on his special day.

Producer Anand Pandit took a stroll down memory lane and reflected on how the megastar's iconic film 'Trishul' impacted him. "I have grown up watching Bachchan ji's films. 'Trishul' is one film that deeply impacted me. I watched it about 60-70 times at that time. I had in mind that I also wanted to become the Amitabh Bachchan of Trishul. It motivated me a lot and it's somehow responsible for making me move to Mumbai," Anand Pandit told ANI.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan's film 'Vettaiyan' with Rajinikanth was released in theatres recently. In the film, Big B also shared screen space with Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati.

In the coming months, he will also be seen alongside Deepika Padukone in the Hindi remake of 'The Intern'.

In June this year, he and Deepika were seen in the futuristic film 'Kalki 2898 AD'. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film was inspired by Hindu scriptures and was set in 2898 AD. Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani were also part of the film.

