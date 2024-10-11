Amitabh Bachchan turns 82, receives heartfelt birthday wishes from Kajol, Maniesh Paul

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 : As megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned 82 today, fans and his colleagues from the Indian film industry took to social media to extend their warm greetings to the OG "Angry Young Man".

In an Instagram post, Kajol expressed gratitude to Amitabh Bachchan for always inspiring her and others.

"Happy Birthday, Amitji! You've always been an inspiration to all of us with your unmatched talent, grace, and dedication. Wishing you health, happiness, and many more years of brilliance. Keep shining like the legend you are! @amitabhbachchan," she wrote.

Kajol has worked with Big B in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', which was released in theatres in 2001.

Amitabh Bachchan also received a special message from Maniesh Paul on his birthday.

Maniesh, who calls him a big fan of Amitabh Bachchan, took to Instagram and wrote, "Wishing a very Happy Birthday @amitabhbachchan sir. Thank you for always inspiring us! Love you loads Fan boy for life and you know it."

He made his post more captivating by uploading his pictures with Big B.

Have a look

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan's film 'Vettaiyan' with Rajinikanth was released in theatres recently. In the film, Big B also shared screen space with Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati.

In the coming months, he will also be seen alongside Deepika Padukone in the Hindi remake of 'The Intern'.

In June this year, he and Deepika were seen in the futuristic film 'Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film was inspired by Hindu scriptures and was set in 2898 AD. Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani were also part of the film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor