Amitabh Bachchan Tweets In Support Of Anil Ambani After ED Raids Properties of Reliance Group

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan has come out in support of good friend and business tycoon Anil Ambani after the Enforcement Directorate raided properties and entities linked to Reliance Group as part of a money laundering probe. The Sholay actor questioned the timings of the recent raid after two listed entities of the ADAG Group, Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power have been on a remarkable recovery path. Both companies recently reported zero debt to banks and financial institutions, with net worths of ₹14,883 crore and ₹16,431 crore, respectively, as of June 2025.

Big B and Anil Ambani have had a longstanding friendship, and have often stepped up to help each other in times of crisis. In June, Big B gave a shoutout to Ambani after Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure showed signs of recovery."There can be no barriers for perseverance and hard work (sic)," Big B had written in an Instagram post hailing Ambani. After years of corporate struggles and financial setbacks, Anil Ambani is quietly orchestrating a revival of the Reliance Group.After multiple Enforcement Directorate raids at Anil Ambani group of companies concluded on Sunday, the Reliance Group unveiled a renewed strategic roadmap focused on high-growth sectors including defence, power and renewable energy.Over 100 top executives from the group’s two listed companies — Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power — convened in Mumbai to reaffirm their commitment to the company’s ambitious transformation plans. The leadership meeting showcased the group’s clear pivot towards sectors aligned with ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.“The meeting reflected unity of purpose, renewed vigour and a shared resolve to deliver long-term value for stakeholders,” the group said in a statement. This came just a week after both boards approved plans to raise Rs 18,000 crore through a mix of equity and debt to fund the growth initiatives.

Reliance Infrastructure will spearhead the group’s defence and aerospace ambitions. The firm plans to manufacture Falcon 2000 business jets in India in collaboration with Dassault Aviation of France, develop a maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) hub in Maharashtra in partnership with US-based Coastal Mechanics, and strengthen ties with German defence giants Rheinmetall AG and Diehl Defence for guided munitions.In the power sector, Reliance Group’s BSES utility, which services over 53 lakh households across Delhi, will continue its focus on delivering smart and sustainable energy solutions. The company aims to source clean, green energy for the national capital over the next five years, it said in the statement.