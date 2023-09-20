Amitabh Bachchan unveils trailer of Karan Hariharan, Paanie Kashyap's 'Pyaar Hai To Hai'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 : Megastar Amitabh Bachchan unveiled the trailer of ‘Pyaar Hai To Hai,’ which stars actor Karan Hariharan, son of renowned singer Hariharan.

Taking to Instagram, Big B shared the video and wrote, “All good wishes for a bright beginning. #PyaarHaiTohHai #KaranHariharan #PaanieKashyap.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxZ53G0JbLg/

The trailer unfolds an emotional story that delves into the depths of love and relationships. The chemistry between Karan Hariharan and Paanie Kashyap shines through in the video.

Earlier Boney Kapoor took to X and gave his best wishes to Karan, writing, “My best wishes to the talented #KaranHariharan, son of the signing sensation @SingerHariharan, who is making his acting debut in #PyaarHaiTohHai releasing in cinemas on 28th September 2023.”

https://twitter.com/boneykapoor/status/1692449992181747899?s=46&t=RpPIEKIpCTHPpU-bQj2oUA

Earlier Karan took to Instagram to drop the teaser of the romantic film ‘Pyaar Hai To Hai.’

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwFKklaM_zc/

The teaser video of the movie showcased the on-screen chemistry of Karan and Paanie against the picturesque backdrop of Uttarakhand.

Talking about his excitement about the movie, Karan shared, "This is my first major role in a film, and I feel blessed to be a part of it. Describing the character of 'Armaan' in this film is a challenge for me, as it holds multiple meanings. It's everything and much more."

Paanie Kashyap shared, "This film is a perfect launch pad for me. It's a lovely love story. In 'Pyaar Hai To Hai', I have portrayed the character of Nimmo and have put in a lot of effort to get into her shoes."

Paanie Kashyap gained recognition for her role in the popular drama ‘Ashadh Ka Ek Din.’ Her portrayal of Ruby in the short film ‘Dwand,’ directed by Sanjeev Kumar, left a lasting impact.

Along with the lead actors, Karan Hariharan and Paanie Kashyap, the film also stars Abhishek Duhan, Veen Harsh, and Rohit Chaudhary. ‘Pyaar Hai To Hai’ is produced by Sanjeev Kumar and Randhir Kumar, co-produced by Sunita Radia & Arun Tyagi and directed by Pradeep R K Chaudhary.

The film is distributed by Jai Viratra Entertainment Limited and will be released on October 20.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor