Amitabh Bachchan wears ‘homemade sling’ as he meets fans at Jalsa first time since injury

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday met and greeted his fans gathered outside his Mumbai home Jalsa, for the first time since he got injured while shooting for his upcoming film Project K. Taking to his blog on Monday, Amitabh posted a bunch of photos in which he was seen wearing a ‘homemade sling.

For meeting his fans, Amitabh wore a white kurta-pyjama and matching sneakers. He also opted for a black and white jacket and had his arm wrapped in a sling fashioned out of a grey shawl. In the photos, Amitabh folded his hands, waved and smiled at his fans.

Amitabh recently revealed that he sustained the injury during the shooting of Project K in Hyderabad. He shared that he broke his rib cartilage and stated that he was taking rest at home.

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Project K is a bilingual film shot simultaneously in two languages--Hindi and Telugu across various locations. Deepika Padukone and Prabhash are playing pivotal roles in the film. Apart from that, he will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's next courtroom drama film Section 84.