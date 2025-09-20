Amitabh Bachchan: ‘What the next Gen will do is a mystery’

Mumbai, Sep 20 Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has talked about the changing dynamics of appreciation across generations, stressing on the importance of cherishing applause.

Amitabh took to his blog to share a picture from the sets of his quiz-based reality game show “Kaun Banega Crorepati.” In the image, the live audience can be seen giving the cine icon a standing ovation and applauding as he waves at them.

He then wrote: “Ye taaliyan ki goonj humein jeevit rakhti hai, inhe kabhi bhi bhoolna nahi chahiye! (These echoes of claps keep us alive; they must never be forgotten).”

Talking about the generational shift in values, he added: “The young have their own standards of belief and praise and dislike... the elders have a connect with what has passed …What the next Gen will do is a mystery… And it should be (sic.)”

An avid blogger, the thespian never misses a day to share his daily updates with fans, whom he fondly refers to as his extended family, or EF.

Recently, he spoke about simplicity, satisfaction and true learnings of life. He said that true wealth lies not in luxury but in the values passed on to the next generation.

Taking to his blog, the cine icon penned a note about that each day brings a new lesson, which includes one of simplicity, contentment and the realisation that material riches hold little or no meaning in the final chapter of life.

Big B wrote: “Each day a learning .. a learning of the simplicity of life and living .. of the attitude of satisfaction .. of the adverse resentment in a way of luxury and high end living - for at the end of life , nothing goes alog with you… (sic).”

“What one leaves behind is a learning .. a learning passed on to the generation that you have brought into this World .. for they shall be the true bearers of your living life,” he added.

Reflecting on the experience, the thespian wrote: “Privileged I am with the affection that pours out during the stay at the crease of the SHOW .. for that is the truest learning .. the true giver of an inspiration that no 'thinker' 'philosopher' shall enumerate .. try it .. and be alive to it .. there is no greater force than that which you carry within .. unknown , perhaps .. but relevant at its time of relevance.(sic).”

