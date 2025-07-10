Amitabh Bachchan’s Gujarati debut ‘Unfiltered Naari’ reaches the audience in Hindi

Mumbai, July 10 Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan’s Gujarati debut drama, "Fakt Mahilao Maate" has now reached the Hindi audience with the title, "Unfiltered Naari".

Made under the direction of Jay Bodas, the film narrates the journey of a young man, Chintan Parikh. Overwhelmed by all the females in his life, Chintan receives a superpower to understand women like no one else.

Big B has done a special cameo in the drama as the father of the main protagonist, Chintan.

Talking about "Unfiltered Naari", Yash Soni who essays the role of Chintan said, “Gujarati cinema is going through a really exciting phase right now — we’re seeing a wave of fresh storytelling, rooted in our culture but universal in its themes. Fakt Mahilao Maate was one such film that not only entertained but also sparked conversations around what women go through in everyday life. It was a rare blend of humour, heart, and insight, and the response from the Gujarati audience was overwhelming.”

“With the movie’s Hindi dubbed version, Unfiltered Naari, I truly believe we’re giving this story a new life and a much bigger stage. There are so many regional films that deserve to reach beyond language barriers, and this is one such film. I hope the Hindi-speaking audience connects with it just as deeply — not just because of the story or the message, but because it’s a reflection of our shared experiences. It’s a film made with sincerity and purpose, and I’m thrilled that more people will now get to be part of this journey,” the protagonist added.

Backed by Anand Pandit and Vaishal Shah, "Unfiltered Naari" enjoys a stellar cast with Yash Soni, Amitabh Bachchan, Deeksha Joshi, Tarjanee Bhadla, Bhavini Jani, Kalpana Gagdekar, Chetan Daiya, Vaishakh Rathod, Deep Vaidya, and Om Bhatt in important roles.

"Unfiltered Naari" will be available on ShemarooMe from 10th July.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor