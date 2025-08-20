Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu bungalows flooded in knee-deep waters amod heavy Mumbai rains

Mumbai, Aug 20 Mumbai's relentless downpour has reached the doorstep of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Videos circulating online show severe waterlogging outside his Juhu residence's Jalsa, which claims that the actor himself is spotting clearing water with a wiper.

Though this claim remains unverified, the images of knee-deep flooding at the superstar's properties highlight how even the city's most exclusive localities are struggling under the weight of the monsoon. Pratiksha, Bachchan's earlier residence where Abhishek and Aishwarya's Rai wedding was held, has seen its premises inundated. A video shared by a fan shows the lane submerged and staff working hard to manage the situation.

The same clip also captures an entrance of Jalsa, where Bachchan currently lives with his family, blocked by floodwaters. Guards at the bungalow were seen quickly shutting the gates when the bystanders began filming. Jalsa is a 10,000 square feet, two-story residence and remains one of Mumbai's most iconic celebrity homes. Bachchan also owns another property in the city, including Janak.

However, the ongoing rains have made life difficult not only for the star and his staff, but for thousands of Mumbaikars battling conditions that are similar. The city has received nearly 300 mm of rainfall in just 24 hours, triggering a red alert. Local trains with T lifelines have been disrupted, with 34 services cancelled, while more than 250 flights face delays or diversions. School, college and government remain shut for the third consecutive day. Mumbai struggles with yet another season of flooding. The situation at the Bachchan bungalow stands as a stark reminder of the city's ongoing battle with its fragile infrastructure.

