Amitabh shares pic of ‘Jalsa ka dwar’ as fans gather outside bungalow
By IANS | Published: March 31, 2024 01:41 PM2024-03-31T13:41:58+5:302024-03-31T13:45:05+5:30
Mumbai, March 31 Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday shared a glimpse of how his meet and greet looked.
Amitabh took to X (formerly called Twitter) and shared a picture from his home in Mumbai, where every Sunday his fans would come to catch a glimpse of the cine-icon.
In the image, the star’s back is towards the camera as a swarm of fans are seen standing outside the gate of his home, Jalsa, just to see their icon.
Amitabh is seen dressed in a kurta pyjama with a shawl wrapped around him and is waving towards his fans.
For the caption, he wrote: “Jalsa ka dwar”.
Big B shared another picture of himself and wrote: “The Sunday of anticipation... love... affection... and continuity…. At the gate of Jalsa, there is a scene full of affection; my gratitude since 1982.”
The actor has never failed to meet his fans outside his home.
Talking about his upcoming work, Big B will soon be seen in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, which also stars Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor