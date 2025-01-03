"Amma shaped my career and made me what I am": Hema Malini pays tribute to her mother on her birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 : Veteran actor and politician Hema Malini started her Friday morning on a nostalgic note as she penned a heartfelt tribute for her "amma" on her birth anniversary.

Thanking her mother for shaping her career, Hema Malini in an Instagram post wrote, "It is that day of the year closest to my heart! My darling mother's birthday which I never fail to celebrate, thanking her for all that she's done for me Her amazing personality and the rapport she was able to create with all she met, both in the industry and beyond, is what shaped my career and made me what I am Thank you Amma I love you (heart emoji).

She also shared a few priceless images of her mother Jaya Chakravarthy.

One of the images perfectly captured the adorable bond that both mother and daughter shared.

In response to Hema's post, her daughter and actor Esha Deol dropped the heart and folding hands emoji.

Hema Malini made her acting debut in 1963 with the Tamil film Idhu Sathiyam and then entered the Hindi cinema with the 1968 movie Sapno Ka Saudagar. She was last seen in Shimla Mirchi (2020), starring Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh. She is currently currently serving as a member of the Lok Sabha from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), representing Mathura.

Her mother Jaya Chakravarthy was a producer and costume designer. Hema never misses a chance to express her gratitude to her "amma".

Last year also she penned a beautiful note to mark the birthday of her mother.

"Today is so special for me! It is my darling mother's janam din-a day I celebrate every year ever since she left me. I introspect so much on this day, recalling how much she has contributed to my life & career & how I owe her everything I am today, Thank you Amma. My love always," she had posted.

