Ammy Virk adopts 200 homes affected by floods in Punjab

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 1 : Singer-actor Ammy Virk has stepped forward to help the families affected by floods in Punjab.

On Monday, Ammy and his team on Instagram announced that they have adopted 200 homes to provide shelter.

"Our heart aches seeing the devastation the floods have caused in Punjab. Seeing our people without a roof over their heads has left me devastated. In our small effort to bring comfort and stability, we are adopting 200 houses to support those who have lost everything. This is not just about shelter it's about giving hope, dignity, and strength to start again," a post read on Ammy's Instagram note.

Actor Sanjay Dutt expressed his solidarity with those affected, writing a note on X, "The devastation caused by the floods in Punjab is truly heartbreaking. Sending strength and prayers to everyone impacted. I will support in every way I can. May Babaji bless and protect all in Punjab."

Punjabi actor-singer Himanshi Khurana also joined the relief efforts. She promised to help resettle 10 families.

In an Instagram note, she said, "Today, seeing Punjab in such a condition, every Punjabi's heart is crying. We will make our Punjab like it was before, and according to my capacity, I will contribute to helping resettle 10 families in flood affected areas. In this devastating flood situation, we all need to come together and look for solutions. All celebrities, leaders, media, social media personalities and the public should unite and help each other. We Punjabis are with Punjab."

Earlier, Punjab Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister S. Hardeep Singh Mundian noted that the floods have affected more than 2.56 lakh people across 12 districts, displacing thousands and causing heavy losses to human lives, property, agriculture, and livestock. To aid relief and rescue operations, the state has mobilised multiple agencies.

The NDRF has deployed 20 teams, while the Army, Navy, and Air Force have stationed 10 columns, with eight on standby, along with their respective engineer units. Over 35 helicopters are engaged in rescue missions, supported by 114 boats and one state helicopter. BSF units have also been deployed in the affected border areas.

