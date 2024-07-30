Ammy Virk announces new release date of 'Nikka Zaildar 4'

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 30 : 'Nikka Zaildar' franchise is expanding. Punjabi actors Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa will reunite for the fourth part.

On Tuesday, Ammy took to Instagram and announced the new release date of the film. Earlier, 'Nikka Zaildar' was scheduled to hit the theatres on September 27, 2024. Now it will be out in theatres on March 7, 2025.

"Sat shri akaal ji saareyan nu...Sachi samajh ni aunda, tuhade saareyan da kive dhanwaad karaan, tuc aina pyaar baksheya ajj tak... ajj tak jo v hasil hoya, sirf tuhade krke... asin har waar poori rooh naal kamm karida, poori koshish hundi aa v tuhanu khush kariye, kayi waar umeed to wadd v kar dinne aan, kayi waar ghaaat v reh jaandi aa koi na koi... par dillon asin hmesha charhdikala eee sochi aaa...

Waheguru kirpa karan, hmesha sab nu entertain krde rahange... jinni v waaah hoyi , jaroor lawange...Te sajjno saadi most awaited franchise Nikka zaildar, ohda 4th part aaa rea next year 7th march nu... jani k NIKKA ZAILDER 4 release ho rahi aa ji 7th march nu...

Tuc saariaaan filma nu sachi bahut pyaaar ditta... te eh film v bahut baakmaaal bani aaa... umeeed aaa ehnu v bahut pyaaar deo ge...," Ammy wrote in Punjabi.

The film is written by Jagdeep Sidhu.

Ammy and Sonam have previously worked together in the blockbuster hit films 'Muklawa' and 'Puaada' as well. They were most recently seen in 'Kudi Haryane Val Di,' which promises a heartwarming narrative that celebrates love's ability to bridge cultural gaps.

The film tells the story of a Punjabi man, portrayed by Ammy Virk, who finds himself uninterested in wrestling until he falls for a Haryanvi woman, played by Sonam Bajwa, who is deeply passionate about the sport.

Meanwhile, Ammy is also being lauded for his role in 'Bad Newz', which also stars Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor