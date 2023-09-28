Ammy Virk calls Sidhu Moose Wala "vadde legend" as he talks about dominance of Punjabi songs

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 28 : From the time of legendary singer Gurdas Maan's 'Challa' to Diljit Dosanjh's 'Patiala Peg', Sidhu Moose Wala's 'Same Beef' and AP Dhillon's 'Excuses', music from the land of five rivers 'Punjab' has remained popular among people cutting across boundaries and language barriers.

Their melodies from the era of the ’90s till this date have made their place in the hearts of people hailing from different parts of the world.

Ammy is one of those influential figures who has undoubtedly dominated the music industry with his Punjabi songs.

In an interview with ANI, Punjabi stars Binnu Dhillon and Ammy Virk talked about the power of Punjabi music, expressing gratitude to artists such as Sidhu Moose Wala and Gurdas Maan.

"Punjabi gaano ki vibe hi alag hai..music bhaut strong hai. Har jagah Punjabi gaane hai. Hindi films me Punjabi music hai. (Punjabi music has a complete different vibe attached to it. Punjabi music is everywhere. Hindi films have Punjabi songs)," Binnu Dillon said.

Echoing the similar sentiments, Ammy added, "India ka sabse pehla gaana jiske 1 billion views hue toh woh Punjabi song Laaung Laachi tha fir uske baad B Praak paaji ka song aya 'Filhall' usne bhi record todhe (Laung Laachi was the first Indian song to cross 1 billion views on YouTube and later B Praak paaji's 'Filhall' broke several records) Reels sabse zyada Punjabi gaano me banaai jaati hai. Itne ache sab artists aaye hai humari industry me and sabne unke gaane sune..Sidhu Moose Wala sabse vadde legend humare ...Gurdaas Maan ji bhi (Most reels are being made in Punjabi songs. Grateful that world has witnessed the talent of legendary artistes like late Sidhu Moose Wala and Gurdas Maan ji.)"

Meanwhile, Ammy Virk and Binnu Dhillon are currently garnering praise from the audience for their acting in the new film 'Gaddi Jaandi Ae Chalaangaan Maardi', which is directed by Smeep Kang.

Jasmin Bajwa, Mahi Sharma and Jaswinder Bhalla are also a part of the film.

