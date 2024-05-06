Ammy Virk comes up with new track 'Darshan'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 : Punjabi singer Ammy Virk has come up with a new party track titled 'Darshan'.

He collaborated with Sukhe Muzical Doctorz for the song.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6l2X6cv4NQ/?hl=en

Expressing excitement about the collaboration, Ammy Virk said, "It was great creating this party anthem and collaborating with this incredible team. The vibe of the track is all of us having a good time and creating this electrifying party track for the audience. This incredible 'Darshan' is both visually and sonically captivating for the audience."

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Ammy will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan and Aditya Seal in 'Khel Khel Mein'.

The film is set to release on September 6 this year.

The makers recently took to official Instagram account to announce the release date.

"Get ready for a rollercoaster ride of laughter, drama & loads of fun! Mark your calendars for September 06, 2024, when #KhelKhelMein hits the theatres," read the caption.

'Khel Khel Mein' is directed by Mudassar Aziz and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha and Ajay Rai. He is also a part of 'Bad Newz', which features Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri. Karan Johar is producing the film.

Sharing the announcement on his Instagram handle, Karan recently wrote, "Get ready for the most entertaining hungama - a hilarious once in a billion situation awaits...a comedy inspired by true events!! #BadNewz IN CINEMAS 19th July 2024!"

The film will be out on July 19.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor