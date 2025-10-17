Ammy Virk: Every positive phase in my life has been ‘Godday Godday Chaa’

New Delhi, Oct 17 Punjabi star Ammy Virk is all smiles as his film “Godday Godday Chaa 2” is all set for a Diwali release. Describing the moment of extreme happiness, the actor said that every positive phase in my life has been a “Godday Godday Chaa” moment.

Talking about the meaning behind the phrase, Ammy said: “Godday Godday Chaa means too much happiness. The happiness is not just till the feet but till the knees — meaning you’re overwhelmed with joy. It’s about being over-the-top happy.”

Reflecting on his own journey, he added: “For me, every moment in life has been Godday Godday Chaa. Whatever years that have passed, the time that has gone by in positivity — that’s been Godday Godday Chaa for me.”

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film follows the story of a lively Punjabi village, where women take charge of traditional wedding rituals, setting off a light-hearted battle of wits as both sides try to outsmart each other with increasingly clever and elaborate plans. The film also stars Gurpreet Bhangu and Gitaj Bindrakhia.

Talking about the first installment, “Godday Godday Chaa” released in 2023. The Punjabi family comedy-drama film set in the 1980s and 1990s and stars Sonam Bajwa, Tania, Gitaj Bindrakhia, and Gurjazz. The film won Best Punjabi Feature film award at 71st National Film Awards.

During the early 1980s and 1990s, it was only a dream for the women of Punjab to attend a wedding. The movie revolves around Rani, the protagonist of the film, who has made it her mission to take the women of her ‘pind’ to a baraat. To fulfil her mission, she teams up with other females in the village and takes some really bold steps.

Ammy is best known for playing the role of Nikka Zaildar series, Qismat and Qismat 2, Harjeeta, and Haakam in Angrej.

