Ammy Virk mourns loss of Rajvir Jawanda: He took along countless prayers with him

Mumbai, Oct 18 Punjabi superstar Ammy Virk along with singer Harf Cheema have penned an emotional note bidding farewell to a close friend Rajvir Jawanda, expressing his grief in heartfelt words.

In a collaborative post with, the two Punjabi stars shared a string of images from the prayer meet for Jawanda, who passed away aged 35 on October 8.

The post was captioned in Punjabi: “Goodbye, my friend… A unique style — a tall 6-foot frame, ghungroos in hand, jutti on his feet. He took along countless prayers, and so much love with him.The people’s pride is gone, our dearest friend has left us.”

Known for his soulful voice, Jawanda passed away after battling for life in a private hospital near here for the past 11 days following a major road accident in Himachal Pradesh. He is survived by wife and two children.

Jawanda was injured while en route to Shimla on September 27 near Baddi in Solan district which had left him with severe head and spinal injuries. He was on life support since admission.

According to doctors, Jawanda's neurological condition remained critical, with minimal brain activity and no significant improvement despite intensive medical care.

His condition was described as "extremely critical" soon after the accident. Before being shifted to the private hospital, Jawanda was taken to a hospital in Solan, where he suffered a cardiac arrest. He was brought to the private hospital in Mohali in an "extremely critical" condition.

Jawanda's hit songs were 'Surname', 'Kamla', 'Mera Dil' and 'Sardari'. He also made his mark in Punjabi cinema with roles in films including 'Jind Jaan', 'Mindo Taseeldarni' and 'Kaka Ji'.

Talking about Ammy’s upcoming slate of work, he will next be seen in “Godday Godday Chaa 2,” which is all set for a Diwali release.

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film follows the story of a lively Punjabi village, where women take charge of traditional wedding rituals, setting off a light-hearted battle of wits as both sides try to outsmart each other with increasingly clever and elaborate plans. The film also stars Gurpreet Bhangu and Gitaj Bindrakhia.

