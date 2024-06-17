Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta's 'Saunkan Saunkanay 2' goes on floors

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 17 : It's official! Actors Ammy Virk and Sargun Mehta's hit Punjab film 'Saunkan Saunkne' is returning with the second film.

Directed by Smeep Kang, the film also stars Nimrat Khaira.

The second part, which spelled as 'Saunkan Saunkanay', recently went on floors.

Sharing the update, producer Ravi Dubey, who is also Sargun's husband, took to Instagram and wrote, "Saunkan saunkanay 2 Filming begins .. Shukr Shukr Shukr."

He also shared a picture of the clapper board. 'Saunkan Saunkanay 2' can be seen written on it.

Saunkan Saunkne was released in 2022. The film tells the story of Nirmal and Nasseb, a happily married couple who yearn to have a child after eight years of marriage. At the suggestion of her mother-in-law, Naseeb persuades Nirmal to have a second marriage with her younger sister Kirna, and the drama unfolds.

