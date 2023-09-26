Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa to share screen space in ‘Kudi Haryane Val Di’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 : Singer and actor Ammy Virk, who has worked in the Punjabi and Hindi film industry and is known for movies such as ‘Qismat’, ‘Nikka Zaildar’, ‘Bajre Da Sitta’, ‘Saunkan Saunkne’, and many more, is collaborating with Sonam Bajwa for his upcoming film ‘Kudi Haryane Val Di’.

He took to his Instagram handle to made an announcement about his upcoming project.

He wrote, “Main tere naal nahi, tere layi ladna chahuna!!#KudiHaryaneValDi movie releasing in cinemas worldwide 14th June 2024!!!”

Ammy and Sonam have previously worked to together in the blockbuster hit films ‘Nikka Zaildar 1 and 2’, ‘Muklawa’ and ‘Puaada’.

Ammy is also known for his popular tracks including ‘Qismat’, ‘Mai Suneya’, ‘Chann Sitare’, ‘Mini Cooper’, among others.

The movie is written and directed by Rakesh Dhawan who has previously directed the Punjabi film ‘Aaja Mexico Chaliye’ and has written the scripts of the blockbuster films ‘Chall Mera Putt 1-3’, ‘Honsla Rakh’, ‘Puaada’, amongst many others.

‘Kudi Haryane Val Di’ is presented by Ramara films and produced by Pawan Gill, Aman Gill and Sunny Gill, who have produced several Punjabi and Hindi films like Shadaa, Puaada, Jersey amongst several others. It releases worldwide on June 14, 2024 being distributed by Whitehill Studios.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor