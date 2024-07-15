Ammy Virk: Spotboys, technicians and crew behind the camera deserve maximum love

New Delhi, July 15 Punjabi sensation Ammy Virk has highlighted the invaluable contributions of spot boys, technicians, and the crew working behind the camera to a film's success and said that they deserve maximum love.

During a press conference for his upcoming film 'Bad Newz' in the national capital, Ammy spoke about giving due credit to the behind-the-scenes crew.

The actor said: “The artistes are the easiest because they have done a certain number of films. But the most difficult job is done by the spot boys, lighting people and dancers, among others.”

“They have to come two hours before us and then go two hours after us. If it's a 12-hour shift, they only get 4-5 hours of sleep and often get scolded the most. I have seen in real life that when a film, if they lose out on money, the film doesn’t do well and is not successful.”

“They deserve to be the happiest on set, and we try to ensure that they are never in any problem. They should get the most love,” he added.

Talking about 'Bad Newz', a spiritual sequel to the 2019 movie 'Good Newwz', Ammy said: “Vicky had said before that there is a time for action, and it’s been a while for a film like this. I remember that 'Good Newwz' was the last comedy film to come out in Bollywood.”

“I feel that after a long time, a comedy film like this has come, and I hope you will enjoy it and watch it with your family,” he said.

Also starring Triptii Dimri and Neha Dhupia, 'Bad Newz' is directed by Anand Tiwari.

It is a comedy film addressing the issue of heteropaternal superfecundation, a process where twins are born to the same mother but have different biological fathers.

