Ammy Virk starts shooting for Karan Johar's untitled project co-starring Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri
By ANI | Published: March 25, 2022 11:21 PM2022-03-25T23:21:54+5:302022-03-25T23:30:13+5:30
Actor-singer Ammy Virk has started shooting for Karan Johar's upcoming untitled project co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri in the lead.
Actor-singer Ammy Virk has started shooting for Karan Johar's upcoming untitled project co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri in the lead.
Taking to his Instagram stories, Ammy shared a picture of the clapboard and tagged Karan Johar, his production house--Dharma Production's official Instagram page, Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri.
He also tagged film director Anand Tiwari on his story.
Ammy earlier teased the project by sharing a slew of pictures with Vicky, Karan, and Anand on his Instagram handle.
For the unversed, the upcoming film that is reportedly a romantic comedy film will mark Ammy Virk's third project in Bollywood after movies 'Bhuj: The Pride of India', and '83'.
On the other hand, this film will reunite Vicky and Anand after their 2018 rom-com drama 'Love Per Square Foot', which had Vicky in the lead alongside Angira Dhar and Ratna Pathak Shah.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app