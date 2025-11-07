Ammy Virk wishes his ‘sardarniye’ on anniversary: Thank you so much for everything

Mumbai, Nov 7 Punjabi superstar Ammy Virk has wished his wife Happy Anniversary and thanked her “for everything.”

Ammy, who has always kept his personal life private, took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself and his wife.

In the image, Ammy and his wife are seen sitting in the front seats of a luxury car, driving at night. The two are seen holding hands, and the interior of the car has bright red seats.

For the caption, he wrote: “Happy anniversary sardarniye Thank you so much for evrything, don't have words to tell people how great you are…”

Ammy’s latest release is “Godday Godday Chaa 2”, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora. The film follows the story of a lively Punjabi village, where women take charge of traditional wedding rituals, setting off a light-hearted battle of wits as both sides try to outsmart each other with increasingly clever and elaborate plans. The film also stars Gurpreet Bhangu and Gitaj Bindrakhia.

Talking about the first installment, “Godday Godday Chaa” released in 2023. The Punjabi family comedy-drama film set in the 1980s and 1990s and stars Sonam Bajwa, Tania, Gitaj Bindrakhia, and Gurjazz. The film won Best Punjabi Feature film award at 71st National Film Awards.

Ammy started the production house Villagers Film Studio and a distribution company In House Group. He is best known for the Nikka Zaildar series, Qismat & Qismat 2, Harjeeta, and Angrej.

His films Angrej and Qismat are two of the highest grossing Punjabi films of all time.

He made his Bollywood debut with the film Bhuj The Pride Of India directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. Ammy was then seen in Kabir Khan’s 83 starring Ranveer Singh.

The actor was later seen in films such as Bad Newz and Khel Khel Mein.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor