Amol Parashar’s comedy drama ‘Gram Chikitsalay’ goes on floors

Mumbai, Feb 7 The makers of "Gram Chikitsalay" have officially announced the start of filming for its highly anticipated comedy show.

Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), renowned for their award-winning and beloved originals, this comedy-drama is set to offer a captivating mix of humor and heartfelt moments. The show features an ensemble cast including Amol Parashar, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Akash Makhija, Garima Vikrant Singh, Vinay Pathak, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

"Gram Chikitsalay" is a charming mix of humor and emotion, following the journey of a city doctor as he adapts to life at a small-town public health center. The series offers a light-hearted yet poignant exploration of self-discovery, unexpected friendships, and the amusing challenges of adjusting to a place with its own unique set of rules.

Currently in production, "Gram Chikitsalay" will be available on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories upon its release.

Meanwhile, Amol Parashar was mostly seen alongside Mithila Palkar in the rom-com “Sweet Dreams.” Speaking about working with the actress, he had earlier shared, “Working with Mithila has been an incredible experience. She’s not just a fantastic co-actor but also someone who brings so much warmth and creativity to every scene. We’ve always wanted to collaborate on a romantic film, and Sweet Dreams gave us the perfect opportunity to bring that to life.”

Amol is best known for his memorable portrayal of Chitvan Sharma in the hit web series "TVF Tripling" and for playing the iconic Indian freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Shoojit Sircar's critically acclaimed film "Sardar Udham."

He has also appeared in notable films such as "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare," where he starred opposite Konkona Sen Sharma, and "Traffic," a Hindi remake of a popular Malayalam thriller, alongside Manoj Bajpayee. Amol's recent work includes his first lead role in the comedy "Cash," produced by Vishesh Bhatt, as well as "It Happened in Hong Kong," in which he starred opposite Aahana Kumra.

