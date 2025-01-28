"Ample evidence available against the accused": Mumbai Police on Saif Ali Khan stabbing case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28 : Amid the ongoing investigation into Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case, the Mumbai Police on Tuesday held a press meeting, where they claimed that they have ample evidence against the arrested accused.

The Police also confirmed that the accused entered India from Bangladesh and stayed at various locations in Kolkata for several days.

During the press conference, Paramjit Singh Dahiya, Additional Commissioner of Police, shut down rumours that the fingerprints did not match the accused.

The spokesperson said, "Whenever an accusation is arrested, multiple pieces of evidence are collected against it. We have found much oral, physical, and technical evidence against the accused... We have caught the right person."

Earlier this month, Saif was attacked by an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who entered his home with the intent to commit theft.

After a violent confrontation with the accused, Saifn sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine and other body parts. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for immediate treatment following the attack.

Saif was discharged from Lilavati Hospital after surgery last week. Upon returning to his Bandra residence, he greeted the media and acknowledged their presence.

Hours after the incident, Saif's wife and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan also issued a statement urging fans and media to respect the family's privacy in difficult times.

"It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage," Kareena stated.

She further emphasised the overwhelming nature of the constant scrutiny.

"While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family. I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time," the statement read.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor