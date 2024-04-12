Amrapali Dubey reveals first look from upcoming Bhojpuri film ‘Kabhi Khushi Khabhi Gham’

Mumbai, April 12 Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey on Friday treated her fans with the first look of her upcoming film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' starring Pradeep Pandey and Sanchita Banerjee.

Aamrapali took to Instagram and shared the first look, featuring the other two actors along with her.

In the poster, Pradeep is in the middle, while the two leading ladies are standing alongside him.

Without sharing much detail, Aamrapali wrote: “Presenting the first look of our upcoming film ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham', please shower your love and blessings.”

Sanchita wrote: “Good morning my all friends,” along with the poster of the film.

The film is directed by Premanshu Singh. Other details of the film are still under wraps.

Aamrapali made her acting debut with the show 'Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar' in 2008. It was in 2014 when she made her debut in the Bhojpuri film 'Nirahua Hindustani'.

She was then seen in 'Nirahua Hindustani 2 and 3', 'Border', 'Nirahua Chalal London', and 'Sher Singh'.

