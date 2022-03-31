Amreen Malhotra enters 'Aggar Tum Na Hote'

Mumbai, March 31 Child actor Amreen Malhotra has joined the daily show 'Aggar Tum Na Hote' as Niyati's (Simaran Kaur) 6-year-old on-screen daughter Nitya Mishra.

Excited about her debut in the show, Amreen says: "I am so excited about making my debut on the television screen with the character of Nitya in 'Aggar Tum Na Hote'."

Amreen shares she is getting all the support from her co-actors to polish her acting skills in the show and she is learning a lot while working in it.

"I am looking forward to learning so much from all my co-actors, who have been pampering me from the very first day since I have joined the shoot with them on the sets. They always explain to me the basics of acting and help me throughout the shoot. It is really exciting for me to shoot for a show, and I enjoy it so much," she adds.

'Aggar Tum Na Hote' airs on Zee TV.

