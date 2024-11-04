Amrit Kalash to shine as main attraction at Mahakumbh

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 4 : Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh state government is committed to making the upcoming Mahakumbh in Prayagraj a historic and extraordinary event.

In an effort to enhance the festival's cultural significance, the Allahabad Museum is set to unveil a remarkable exhibition centred around a replica of the Kalash dripping Amrit, a symbolic element of the Kumbh.

To facilitate this grand display, the museum has requested 12,000 square feet of land from the fair administration. Rajesh Mishra, Deputy Curator of the museum, said, "The Amrit Kalash will be a major attraction for devotees coming from all over India and beyond, with plans to transform it into a selfie point."

This initiative aims to celebrate the rich mythological heritage associated with Mahakumbh, providing a memorable experience for attendees.

Additionally, the Allahabad Museum will introduce the world's first gallery dedicated to Chandrashekhar Azad and other pivotal figures from India's freedom struggle.

This new exhibit chronicles the history of the independence movement, beginning with the 1857 revolt and extending through to the liberation of the nation.

The gallery offers a comprehensive view of the nearly 90-year saga of India's fight for freedom, featuring a range of revolutionaries from the era.

Visitors will have the opportunity to learn about iconic figures such as Mangal Pandey and Chandrashekhar Azad through both digital and written formats, allowing for an immersive educational experience.

Each exhibit is designed to honour the sacrifices made by these courageous individuals, leaving a lasting impression on all who visit.

As preparations for the Mahakumbh continue around the clock, Prayagraj is poised to welcome devotees and tourists alike to what promises to be the most grand and divine Kumbh festival yet.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor