Amritsar: Akhand Path held at Golden Temple to honour legendary tabla maestro Zakir Hussain

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], January 23 : An Akhand Path was held in memory of legendary tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain at Amritsar's Golden Temple on Thursday morning.

The ceremony was organized by the late tabla maestro's younger brother, Fazal Qureshi, who expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to honour his brother at such a sacred site.

Speaking to ANI, Fazal Qureshi shared, "Today, I feel incredibly grateful that an Akhand Path has been performed at the Golden Temple. It has been a long-held wish of mine to arrange for this tribute in Zakir Bhai's name, and I am deeply thankful for the chance to do so here."

He added, "We are also from Punjab, and our Gharana is rooted here, which makes this occasion even more special. I have also been given the hukumnama, which I will take to my institute and keep it there, where anyone can come and seek blessings."

The Akhand Path, a continuous recitation of the Guru Granth Sahib, was held behind the Shri Akal Takht Sahib, where kirtan was performed to honour the memory of Zakir Hussain.

Bhai Gurdev Singh from the Golden Temple also spoke about the occasion. "Today, we remember Ustad Zakir Hussain, a name that became synonymous with the tabla. His contribution to music and the people is immeasurable. Though he is no longer with us, his legacy lives on," he said.

Singh noted the deep reverence shown by Hussain's family despite their different religious backgrounds, emphasizing the universal nature of love and respect.

"Fazal Qureshi, who comes from a Muslim background, has shown tremendous love for the Guru Granth Sahib. His respect for Sikhism and his participation in this ceremony demonstrates the unity of faiths and the power of love," he said.

The world lost the iconic tabla player on December 15, 2024, when Zakir Hussain passed away in San Francisco at the age of 73 due to complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a rare and debilitating lung disease.

His passing marked the end of an era in Indian classical music, but his musical legacy continues to inspire fans globally.

Born into a musical family, Zakir Hussain was the son of the legendary tabla virtuoso Alla Rakha. He seamlessly blended traditional Indian rhythms with global influences, creating timeless masterpieces that resonated across cultures.

His final rites were held in San Francisco, where family, friends, and fellow musicians gathered to bid farewell to a man whose music transcended borders and languages.

Zakir Hussain's family confirmed that he succumbed to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a condition that leads to the progressive scarring of the lungs, making breathing increasingly difficult.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor