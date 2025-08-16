Amruta Khanvilkar finally lays her hands on Maharashtra State Film Awards trophy, shares pictures with loved ones

Mumbai, Aug 16 Actress Amruta Khanvilkar, who works in Marathi and Hindi cinema, is celebrating her first Maharashtra State Film Awards. The actress was honoured with the Best Actress award for 'Chandramukhi' at the 60th and 61st Maharashtra State Film Awards. The actress has now finally returned to India, and laid her hands on the trophy.

On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures in which she can be seen holding the trophy. She also penned a long note in the caption, expressing her gratitude, and shared how every ounce of dedication of the team helped in putting together 'Chandramukhi'.

She wrote, “Finally holding the trophy… Thank you, Maharashtra State Awards, for this honour that I will cherish forever. With this, a deep longing and a beautiful journey find their destination. I can’t thank the people, the cast, and the crew of Chandramukhi enough — every single effort and every ounce of dedication made this film possible”.

She further mentioned, “A heartfelt thank you to each one of you for walking this path with me. But my most sincere gratitude is to my god n him alone. In ways I can never fully put into words, you always have my back… and this moment is proof of your grace. Shree Swami Samartha. Om namah shivay @filmcitymumbai_ #maharashtrastateawards #chandramukhi #bestactress (sic)”.

Maharashtra State Film Awards are awarded by the Government of Maharashtra to Marathi language films and artists. They were first doled out in 1963. The Maharashtra State Film Awards are adjudicated by an independent jury jointly formed by the Department of Cultural Affairs, Government of Maharashtra. The jury typically comprises eminent personalities from the film industry. A separate jury is constituted for the awards recognizing literature on cinema. The awards aim to promote artistic excellence in cinema and incentivize filmmakers, technicians, and producers.

