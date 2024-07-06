Amruta Khanvilkar says she felt 'instant spark of camaraderie' with Sharib Hashmi at awards show

Mumbai, July 6 Actress Amruta Khanvilkar, who is sharing screen space with Sharib Hashmi in the upcoming suspense and mystery thriller '36 Days', shared how there was an instant spark of camaraderie between them during an award show.

Interestingly, their connection dates back to 2021, when Amruta presented Sharib with his first-ever OTT Award. Now, the actor-duo stars as a reel-life couple in '36 Days'.

Ahead of the series’ release, Amruta opened up about her experience joining forces with Sharib on screen after instantly hitting it off with him at an award function in 2021.

Recalling the event, Amruta shared: "We first connected at an OTT Awards, and there was an instant spark of camaraderie. Presenting Sharib with his first OTT Award was such a proud moment because I knew then what a talented and dedicated actor he is."

"Sharib’s dedication to his craft is truly inspiring, and being able to collaborate with him on '36 Days' has been an incredible experience. Our characters, Lalita and Vinod, have a complex and intense relationship, and bringing that to life alongside him has been both challenging and fulfilling," said Amruta.

The actress further added: "It’s not often that you find a co-star who elevates your performance, but with Sharib, that’s exactly what happened. I’m excited for the audience to witness the chemistry and emotional intensity we’ve brought to the series."

In '36 Days', Sharib portrays Vinod Shinde, the general manager at Hotel Emerald Oceans Star Suites in Goa. Amruta essays the role of Lalita, a complex character shaped by a tumultuous past and a relentless pursuit of luxury and status, leading her into morally ambiguous situations.

'36 Days' also stars Neha Sharma, Purab Kohli, Sushant Divgikar, Shruti Seth, and Chandan Roy Sanyal, among others.

Set against the serene backdrop of a well-off suburban housing estate in Goa, the series unfolds with the discovery of a murder, setting off a chain of events that unravel the hidden secrets of the seemingly perfect neighbourhood.

'36 Days' will premiere on Sony LIV on July 12.

