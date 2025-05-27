Amruta Subhash reveals her trick to find order in chaos

Mumbai, May 27 Actress Amruta Subhash, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Chidiya’, has spoken up on her process of finding order in chaos as an artiste, and how she uses it to her advantage.

The actress spoke with IANS ahead of the release of her film, and said that she focuses on all 5 senses to calm herself down.

Talking about her process of finding order in chaos, she told IANS, “ I feel that we have to do this not only in performance but also in life. And that is the craft of living life. For that, I have some resources. Like psychotherapy. I have a very good resource which I use a lot, the 5 senses. There is a lot of chaos, and you need to go to that calm space inside before you enter a scene or a room. And, some sets are very sensitive. Like this set was very sensitive. But at many places, there is a lot of noise. But we have to take our peace and do things with that”.

Then she broke down her process of focusing on 5 senses, as she said, “I have a vision. I see something around me, and focus on what I’m looking at. I hear the sound of AC, I drive all my energy and focus to the sound of AC or I am touching just my cloth, how does it feel, what is the texture of the cloth like. It’s similar for taste and smell. I have been doing this for many years”.

“I listen to a lot of Vietnamese monks. I consider my routine as an appointment with life. And it is in the present moment. So not only through my acting, but through my life also, I am just trying my best to be here”, she added.

