Amul India honours Rohit Bal with heartfelt social media tribute

New Delhi [India], November 4 : The fashion world is mourning the demise of legendary designer Rohit Bal, who was cremated in the national capital recently after battling health issues.

Tributes have been pouring in from across the globe as friends, family, and admirers gather to remember the man affectionately known as "Gudda."

Amul India shared a poignant tribute on Instagram featuring a black and white graphic of the designer alongside the quote, "He fashioned India's style."

In their post, Amul captioned, "#Amul Topical: Tribute to one of the country's fashion design icons," highlighting Bal's significant contributions to Indian fashion.

At the Lodhi Road Crematorium on Saturday, numerous prominent figures from the fashion and film industries came together to bid farewell to Bal on Saturday.

Sunil Sethi, president of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), expressed his condolences, stating, "Rohit Bal was one of India's most talented and popular fashion designers. He was everyone's favourite. We will miss him a lot. He was a national treasure, and we have lost someone very important."

Bal, who was 63 at the time of his demise, had been struggling with a heart ailment for some time and was hospitalized shortly before his death.

The outpouring of tributes continued on social media, with former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen sharing a nostalgic photo from a collaborative fashion show, stating, "An indomitable spirit and what a pioneer. Rest in peace #RohitBal."

Actor Anil Kapoor also expressed his sorrow, noting, "Heartbroken to hear about Rohit Bal's passing. A true artist and visionary... His legacy will live on. Rest in peace."

Veteran actor Anupam Kher remembered Bal's vibrant personality, writing on Instagram, "He was vibrant, colourful, funny, genius, compassionate... Above all, a great human being."

The FDCI also commemorated Bal's legacy, highlighting his role as a founding member and his unique ability to blend traditional and modern aesthetics in his work.

Their tribute read, "We mourn the passing of Legendary designer Rohit Bal... His legacy of artistry and innovation will live on in the fashion world. Rest in peace, GUDDA."

In October 2024, Bal made a return to the runway with his collection "Kaaynaat: A Bloom in the Universe" at Lakme Fashion Week, showcasing his resilience after a challenging year marked by health issues.

His recent hospitalization in 2023 prompted a heartfelt message to supporters, expressing gratitude for their encouragement.

Rohit Bal's death has left an undeniable void in the Indian fashion landscape, and his contributions will be remembered for generations to come.

The prayer meeting is scheduled to take place today in Delhi.

