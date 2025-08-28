Amy Adams, Aaron Pierre join cast of 'Star Wars: Starfighter'

Washington DC [US], August 28 : The production has started for 'Star Wars: Starfighter'. Director Shawn Levy and star Ryan Gosling have begun production in the U.K. on Lucasfilm's next entry in the space saga, with Amy Adams, Aaron Pierre, Flynn Gray, Simon Bird, Jamael Westman, and Daniel Ings joining the cast, reported Variety.

They join Matt Smith and Mia Goth in the film, which is written by Jonathan Tropper. Levy is producing with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy.

To commemorate the start of filming, Lucasfilm released a first-look image of Gosling and Grey posing in front of what appears to be a landspeeder that resembles the one used by Luke Skywalker in 1977's "Star Wars: A New Hope."

According to the release from Lucasfilm, however, "Starfighter" will be "an entirely original story set in a period of time never before explored in 'Star Wars.'" While no plot or character information has been released, the inclusion of Gray in the first look with Gosling makes clear that the young actor's character will play a significant role in the film, as per Variety.

"I feel a profound sense of excitement and honour as we begin production on 'Star Wars: Starfighter,'" Levy said in the announcement. "From the day Kathy Kennedy called me up, inviting me to develop an original adventure in this incredible Star Wars galaxy, this experience has been a dream come true, creatively and personally. Star Wars shaped my sense of what story can do, how characters and cinematic moments can live with us forever. To join this storytelling galaxy with such brilliant collaborators onscreen and off is the thrill of a lifetime."

'Starfighter', set to premiere on May 28, 2027, will come a year after the May 2026 release of 'The Mandalorian and Grogu', which will be the first 'Star Wars' movie to hit the big screen since 2019's "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'. Gosling, Dan Levine, Mary McLaglen, and Josh McLaglen are executive producers, according to Variety.

