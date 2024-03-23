Amy Jackson holds son's hand, heart-shaped bag at engagement dinner with Ed Westwick

Mumbai, March 23 Actress Amy Jackson, who was recently seen in the Vidyut Jammwal-starrer action film ‘Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa’, has shared pictures from her engagement dinner party with actor Ed Westwick.

The actress and Ed Westwick recently took to their Instagram, and shared an array of pictures from the dinner.

In one of the pictures, the actress can be seen holding the hand of her son.

The last picture in the carousel shows her and Ed Westwick in a lip-lock.

Both Amy and Ed Westwick twined in white outfits for the special day.

They wrote in the caption: “Let the celebrations begin. Surrounded by our families and friends, as dear as family, we had the chance to celebrate our love with those we cherish the most from all over the world! To Nicholas, the incredible chefs and entire team at @latelierrobuchonmayfair - thank you for making our engagement dinner party so special.”

“We didn’t even think it was possible to make the restaurant more beautiful but @londoneventflorist you outdid yourself - pure creative genius. Get ready for the party spam.”

