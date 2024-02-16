Amy Schumer reacts to speculation over her 'puffier' face

Los Angeles [US], February 16 : American comedian and actor Amy Schumer has opened up about speculation about her 'Puffier' face, People reported.

The 42-year-old actor's Instagram images from her appearances on 'The Tonight Show' and 'Good Morning America' on Friday have invited remarks on her 'puffier' face.

She wrote, "Thank you so much for everyone's input about my face! I've enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you're right, it is puffier than normal right now," wrote Schumer in a new Instagram post that included a poster for the second season of her show.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3YaFBrO8HI/

The comedian then explained she has endometriosis, adding, "There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I'm okay."

The Mayo Clinic described endometriosis as an "often painful condition" that occurs when "tissue that is similar to the inner lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus."

Symptoms can include painful menstrual periods, pain with sex, bowel movements or urination, infertility, fatigue, and bloating.

"I also believe a woman doesn't need any excuse for her physical appearance and owes no explanation," Schumer continued in her caption.

"But I wanted to take the opportunity to advocate for self-love and acceptance of the skin you're in."

"Like every other woman/person some days I feel confident and good as hell and others I want to put a bag over my head," she explained.

"But I feel strong and beautiful and so proud of this TV show I created. Wrote. Starred in and directed. Maybe just maybe we can focus on that for a little."

The 'Trainwreck' star confessed in a candid Instagram video from September 2021 that she had her uterus and appendix removed due to endometriosis, as per People.

"So, it's the morning after my surgery for endometriosis and my uterus is out. The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis that he removed. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it. There was a lot, a lot of blood in my uterus and I'm, you know, sore and I have some, like, gas pains," said Schumer.

During an appearance on The Checkup with Dr. David Agus in December 2022, she stated that she felt "like a new person" after the treatment.

"I feel like someone lifted this veil that had been over me, and I just felt like a different person and like a new mom," said Schumer.

