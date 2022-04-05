Amy Schumer reveals the Alec Baldwin joke she 'wasn't allowed' to say at Oscars

Comedian Amy Schumer, who's one of the hosts of Oscars 2022, recently revealed that she was not allowed to make a few jokes at the ceremony.

During a stand-up comedy show in Las Vegas on Saturday, Amy said her lawyer advised her not to say a list of jokes that included mention of Joe Rogan, sexual allegations against James Franco, and Alec Baldwin's shooting incident, Fox News reported.

"Don't Look Up' is the name of a movie? More like don't look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin's shotgun. I wasn't allowed to say any of that (at the Oscars), but you can just come up and (slap) someone," she said.

Alec was embroiled in controversy after he accidentally killed cinematographer Halyana Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza by firing a prop gun on the sets of 'Rust' film.

The actor has claimed he did not pull the trigger of the gun and an investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

( With inputs from ANI )

