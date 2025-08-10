Amy Schumer shares health update after undergoing back surgery

Los Angeles [US], August 10 : Amy Schumer is recovering from back surgery after undergoing a spinal procedure following a surfing injury.

The "Trainwrecked" star recently took to Instagram and shared her health update. She posted a picture of herself using a walker.

"Since my surfing injury back in the day, my L5 has been killing me. Today I got a laminectomy! It's a short recovery, and when I'm feeling better, I will buy a bra!" she captioned the post.

A laminectomy is a "surgery to remove the back arch or part of a spinal bone," as per Page Six.

The "Kinda Pregnant" star also shared another glimpse of her recovery via her Instagram Stories Friday, posting a selfie from what appeared to be a hospital bed.

"Overheard post back surgery 'pickle ball keeps this place in business,'" she wrote over the image.

In March, the "I Feel Pretty" star revealed via an Instagram video that she was taking Mounjaro, saying she was "having a really good experience with it" and that she wanted to "keep it real with you about that."

The post came after Schumer had been open about her "horrible experience" with Ozempic in January.

"I have this gene, GDF15, which makes you extremely prone to nausea, which is why I was so sick during my pregnancy," Schumer, 44, said on "The Howard Stern Show" at the time.

