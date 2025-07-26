"An absolute must watch": Taylor Swift urges fans to watch 'Happy Gilmore 2' starring beau Travis Kelce

Washington DC [US], July 26 : Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has extended her support to NFL star and boyfriend Travis Kelce, praising his acting debut in the newly released Netflix film 'Happy Gilmore 2', reported People.

NFL player makes a cameo appearance as a waiter in the 2025 sports comedy, which serves as a sequel to the 1996 hit Happy Gilmore.

Swift took to her Instagram handle to promote Netflix's Happy Gilmore 2 to her 280 million followers.

"Happy Gilmore 2 had me cackling and cheering the whole movie. An absolute must watch," Swift wrote in an Instagram Story post, along with the film's movie poster. "13/10, go watch it on @netflix as soon as humanly possible," she added.

'Happy Gilmore 2' is a 2025 sports comedy film directed by Kyle Newacheck and written by Tim Herlihy and Adam Sandler. It is a sequel to Happy Gilmore (1996). Sandler, Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, Ben Stiller, and Dennis Dugan reprise their roles from the original film, while Benny Safdie and Bad Bunny join the film as new cast members.

Sandler said at the New York City premiere of the film on July 21 that he was impressed by both Kelce and musician Bad Bunny's acting skills, according to the outlet.

"Travis and Bunny are ridiculous in it," the actor and comedian said when asked if anyone "completely surprised " him. He continued, saying, "Every athlete kicks...," reported People.

Sandler noted that he was excited to develop a bond with the stars, saying, "Can't believe they're my buddies now."

The actor also praised Kelce earlier in an interview, saying, "Travis is such a gentle, nice guy, and funny as hell," adding, "He's like the guys I grew up with. When I was with Travis, it reminded me of my buddies in high school and just being able to laugh and say the things you want to say," reported People.

'Happy Gilmore 2' is streaming now on Netflix.

