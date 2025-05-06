An Actor Is Like a Magical Wand: Sneha Jain

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 actress Sneha Jain, who was recently seen as Mukta in Megha Barsenge, believes that actors have the power to make the audience feel different kinds of emotions. Reflecting on the deeper role of performers in people's lives, she said, “I think an actor is like a magical wand. People go through so much stress, struggles, and emotions in life, and an actor has the power to make them forget all that for a little while. We bring people into the present moment, make them laugh and smile, and that is the most beautiful thing a comedian or performer can do.” “This magic is important. We take sadness, pain, anxiety, and depression so seriously and give them so much attention,” she added.

But Sneha questions why we don’t take happiness and laughter just as seriously. She said, “These emotions, laughter, and joy are also a big part of our lives. But we treat them like they don’t matter. If we keep crying every day, life will become boring. But if one day you cry and the next day you laugh, you’ll feel that difference. You’ll realize, ‘Yesterday I was laughing, and today I’m crying. Life is so unpredictable!’ And that’s the beauty of it.” “Those beautiful moments of laughter may be short, but they are priceless. And sadly, we don’t value them enough because we’re too focused on our problems. Laughter and smiling are also essential to a healthy life, but we’ve pushed them far behind. Our daily stress, hustle, and problems have taken over. It’s important to remind ourselves emotions were given to us by God to live, not to avoid. So please, don’t avoid them. Live them fully,” she added.

She advises everyone to not take life too seriously. She said, “The more seriously you take it, the more it will throw difficulties your way. So take life lightly. Be happy from within. If you are happy inside, that happiness will reflect in everything you do. Try dealing with even your stress through happiness.” “Make happiness your base. Let sadness come too, but don’t let it define you. If you feel sad, it’s okay to feel it. Say, ‘Yes, I’m sad,’ but also say, ‘This is not all I am. I’ll be okay.’ Live every emotion in its own moment. Don’t let something that happened a week ago affect you today,” Sneha concluded.