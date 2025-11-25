"An honour for me": 'Bandit Queen' star Seema Biswas calls IFFI 2025 a 'full circle' with filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, recalls meeting Phoolan Devi

By Nikita Bishay

New Delhi [India], November 25 : National Award-winning actor Seema Biswas shared her "full circle moment" at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), amid the screening of her latest film, 'Khoya Paya'.

The screening took place at a time when filmmaker Shekhar Kapur took over as the festival director this year, notably marking a rare coincidence for Biswasnearly three decades after she delivered her breakout performance in Kapur's 'Bandit Queen'.

Speaking to ANI, Seema Biswas said, "I had an opportunity to work with Shekhar Ji. When I recollect it, I feel very lucky. I talk to him over the phone. At that time, I didn't feel that much, as I was immersed in work. Now I feel I am fortunate. He is a genius, and everyone longs to work with him. It is an honour for me that my film is being screened at the IFFI 2025."

Adding significance to the occasion was the special screening of her latest film, 'Khoya Paya', on Tuesday, November 25, at the International Film Festival of India. The film, which explores the journey of an elderly mother who is abandoned by her son in the vast crowds of the Kumbh Mela, was warmly received by the audience.

Seema Biswas, who played the lead character of the mother, opened up on the theme of mistreatment toward aged parents and shared, "I think parents are considered a burden after a certain age, especially when children become capable. They feel burdened with everything. In the same way, the mother is trapped by her mentality. It is a very heart-touching story and a wake-up call for the new generation."

Debutant director Ashutosh Singh also reflected on his first film, revealing how it was shot in real locations during the Maha Kumbh Mela.

"The colour of the film was found in Mahakumbh. The shooting was like film school training, having such powerhouse actors. It is important to have a good cast for a film," he said during a press conference after the film's screening.

On the other hand, Seema Biswas, who won a National Film Award for Best Actress for 'Bandit Queen', fondly recalled how Shekhar Kapur unexpectedly chose her for the role of Phoolan Devi.

"After getting admission at the National School of Drama, I joined the NSD Repertory Company, where I performed in a play. He (Shekhar Kapur) saw my performance and offered me Bandit Queen," she told ANI.

She also shared a striking memory of briefly meeting the real Phoolan Devi, who praised her performance - something which Biswas found more validating than any award.

"I was in my hotel room with my mother when Shekhar Ji asked me to come to his room for a surprise. I was hoping to meet Sridevi. As I entered the room, I saw a lady seated on the sofa who greeted me with a 'Namaste'. I instantly recognised her. She wanted to hug me. When I asked her views about my film, she said, 'You acted so beautifully. People around me asked if I was acting in the film.' Phoolan Devi Ji told my mother how efficiently I had presented her sufferings in the most truthful way on the big screen," Seema Biswas said.

Seema Biswas, who made her way into films through a rich theatre background, also reflected on the rise of OTT, emphasising that it lacks the beauty of watching films on the big screen.

