Anand Bakshi's son alleges wrong lyrics attribution in credits of new 'Saat Samundar Paar' song

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 : Anand Bakshi's son, Rakesh Anand Bakshi, called out the makers of 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' for the credit attribution to the lyrics of the new remix version of the song 'Saat Samundar Par' in the film.

The original song was composed by Viju Shah and was sung by Sadhana Sargam and Udit Narayan. Anand Bakshi had penned the lyrics.

In the credits roll of its new remix version of the Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer, the makers have credited the lyrics to Anand Bakshi and Karan Nawani.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rakesh Anand Bakshi argued that the producers and publishers should not claim co-lyricist credit for adding only one or two lines to original lyrics as visible on the music streaming platforms.

He wrote, "The producer and or publisher should not claim credit for any writer singer etc as co-lyricist for adding one or two lines to the original lyrics; Like they've put original/additional music in the credits, they could have done it with the lyrics too. This is the format which is currently used in streaming Platforms."

Rakesh Bakshi calls for the "reform" in the credit page of the song.

"They need to reform it. ASAP. It's 2025 today. Not 25 CE that they can't effect reform ASAP," said Rakesh Bakshi.

The new remix version of 'Saat Samundar Paar' is sung by Karan Nawani. It features Kartik Aaryan's performance with the dance group Quick Style.

The song will feature in the movie 'Tu meri mai tera mai tera tu meri', which is directed by Sameer Vidwans.

The film is slated to release in theatres on December 25.

