Anand Devarakonda's 'Gam Gam Ganesha' title poster unveiled

Hyderabad, Feb 8 Anand Devarakonda, who appeared in movies like 'Pushpaka Vimanam', 'Tejaswini 3' and 'Middle-Class Melodies', is all set for his next movie.

Titled 'Gam Gam Ganesha', the movie was launched on Monday in Hyderabad.

The filmmakers have released the first-look poster, which reveals the title of the film, as it has the title font, highlighted with the phrase 'Action Festival Begins'. The title font hints at the movie's concept, as it features guns and weapons.

This upcoming flick is to be directed by Uday Shetty and it will be bankrolled by Kedar Selagamsetty and Vamsi Karumanch jointly. The information about the rest of the crew and the cast of the film is yet to be revealed. It is reported that 'Gam Gam Ganesha' will get on the floors soon.

Meanwhile, Anand Devarakonda will be seen in his upcoming film titled 'Highway', which is touted to be a thriller.

