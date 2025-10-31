Anand Pandit, Anu Malik release tribute song 'Iron Man of India' on Sardar Patel's 150th birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31: Veteran film producer Anand Pandit and music composer Anu Malik have joined hands and released a new song titled 'Iron Man of India' as a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th birth anniversary on Friday.

Sardar Patel, known as the "Iron Man of India," played a crucial role in uniting more than 560 princely states. His strong leadership, particularly during the Bardoli Satyagraha, earned him the title Sardar and established him as one of the key figures in shaping modern India.

The newly released track, sung by Anu Malik, is described as a musical tribute to Patel's courage, leadership, and vision. The song's lyrics are written by Vikki Nagar, while the music arrangement is by Aamir Khan.

"Historians have often highlighted how, at a decisive moment in history, Sardar Patel's wisdom, administrative skill, and resolve safeguarded India's territorial integrity," Anand Pandit said, according to a press note.

"Through strategic planning, negotiations, and diplomacy, he successfully brought together the princely states, a feat that remains one of the greatest achievements in modern history. On the birth anniversary of this valiant son of India, Anand Pandit Motion Pictures is proud to associate with Anu Malik to present this heartfelt tribute," Pandit added.

The video of the song, produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures, has been directed and shot by Ravii Sharma. It is edited by Sadique Iqbal, with Akeel Shaikh handling visual effects.

The song is now available on Panorama Music's YouTube channel and the APMP channel.

