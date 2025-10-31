Anand Pandit, Anu Malik to launch song dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on 150th birth anniversary, to pay tribute

Mumbai Oct 31 Anand Pandit has joined hands with legendary music composer Anu Malik to launch a special song dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31.

On October 31, which marks his 150th birth anniversary, a special tribute is being offered to the national leader, with veteran producer Anand Pandit collaborating with legendary music director Anu Malik to release a song titled ‘Iron Man of India’.

Sung by Anu Malik, the song stands out as a heartfelt, original musical tribute celebrating Sardar Patel’s courage, vision, and tireless efforts in strengthening the nation. It uniquely reflects his unwavering commitment to unity and his determination to secure India’s future after independence, making it a memorable homage unlike previous tributes.

“Historians have often highlighted how, at a decisive moment in history, Sardar Patel’s wisdom, administrative skill, and resolve safeguarded India’s territorial integrity. Through strategic planning, negotiations, and diplomacy, he successfully brought together the princely states, a feat that remains one of the greatest achievements in modern history. On the birth anniversary of this valiant son of India, Anand Pandit Motion Pictures is proud to associate with Anu Malik to present this heartfelt tribute,” says Anand Pandit.

The song will be launched simultaneously on the Panorama Music YouTube channel and the APMP channel. Penned by Vikki Nagar, its lyrics reflect Sardar Patel’s foresight, leadership, and lifelong dedication to building a united India. The music arrangement is by Aamir Khan. Meanwhile, the video, which visually captures the essence of Sardar Patel’s contribution to the nation, is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and directed and cinematographed by Ravii Sharma. It is edited by Sadique Iqbal, with visual effects designed by Akeel Shaikh.

The late Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel played a defining role in shaping modern India, leading the unification of more than 560 princely states into a single nation during the country’s transition from colonial rule to independence in 1947.

His leadership during the Bardoli Satyagraha earned him the title Sardar (leader), and his unmatched contribution to nation-building has immortalised him as the Iron Man of India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor