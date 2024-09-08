Anand Pandit collaborates with Pushkar Jog for Marathi film 'Taboo'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 : Film producer Anand Pandit has collaborated with actor Pushkar Jog for a Marathi film, 'Taboo'.

It is their sixth Marathi movie.

The film will be released in February 2025. With the elements of humour, it highlights the subject of marital relationships. The film is co-produced by Marathi actor Pushkar Jog who also directs and stars in it.

The ace producer, who is known for his projects including 'Total Dhamaal', 'Thank God' and many others, expressed his excitement about the project. "'Taboo' addresses the rather complicated issue of marital incompatibility in a witty way and I am happy to be working with Pushkar again after the success of 'Victoria' and 'Baap Manus.' We would like to continue making Marathi entertainers for a pan-Indian audience and are looking forward eagerly to the release of 'Taboo.," said the producer as per the statement shared by Anand Pandit's team.

Pushkar Jog will portray the character of a tour operator in Pune, whose marriage runs into a tough phase due to a lack of intimacy. What comes next elicits laughter while also provoking thinking.

Talking about the project and working with Anand Pandit, Pushkar said, "It is an unusual film about a subject that is not always discussed openly in mainstream cinema. Making 'Taboo' was a creative adventure because we ventured into some unchartered territories. Hopefully, Anand bhai and I will work together soon on another path-breaking project."

Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Goosebump Entertainment, 'Taboo' stars Pushkar Jog with Purvi Mundada, Hemal Ingle, Abhijeet Chavan, Vishakha Subhedar and Suresh Menon.

