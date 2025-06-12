Anand Pandit, R Chandru unveil poster of their upcoming film 'Father'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 : The makers of Darling Krishna and Prakash Raj starrer 'Father' have released the poster of the film.

Producers and R Chandru unveiled the new poster of their upcoming multi-lingual project, 'Father', today.

Taking to Instagram, Anand Pandit shared the poster of the film. He wrote, "Anand Pandit Motion Pictures along with R Chandru proudly present their upcoming multilingual blockbuster #Father, an emotional and heartwarming journey of love and legacy, starring the legendary Prakash Raaj and beloved Darling Krishna, directed by Raj Mohan!"

The poster launch also coincided with lead actor Darling Krishna's birthday.

Starring Darling Krishna and Prakash Raj in the lead, the film is presented by Anand Pandit in association with Alankar Pandian. 'Father' is produced by RC Studios and directed by Raj Mohan. The refreshingly nostalgic poster features Prakash Raj and Krishna on a Bajaj Chetak. The release of the new poster also coincides with actor Krishna's birthday, making it a special tribute to him from the team, as per the press release.

"The word 'father' itself evokes warmth and care, and this poster conveys the emotional depth of this very special bond. We are also happy that the poster release has unfolded just ahead of Father's Day, which falls on June 15," said Pandit in a statement shared in the press release.

Producer R. Chandru of RC Studios shared that the post-production work is underway and the film will hit the theatres soon in major Indian languages apart from its original Kannada version. "One of the major highlights of this emotionally powerful film is the casting of the legendary actor Prakash Raj in the titular role of the 'Father.' Though we have seen films that explore the father-son relationship, this one has a unique narrative and freshness that will appeal to both new-age audiences and general viewers alike," added Chandru.

Presented by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and produced by RC Studios, the film is in the final stages of production.

The movie has been filmed across various locations, including Mysuru, Dharmasthala, Mangaluru, and Bengaluru, with a significant portion also shot in Varanasi. The cinematography is by Sugnaan, and the music is composed by Goura Hari. The film is set for a nationwide release in the second half of 2025.

