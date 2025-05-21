Anand Pandit reveals how ‘Haunted 3D: Ghosts of the Past’ will usher in a new era of horror

Mumbai, May 21 Producer Anand Pandit has shared exciting insights about his upcoming film “Haunted 3D: Ghosts of the Past,” revealing how it aims to revolutionize the horror genre.

Promising a blend of innovative 3D technology and gripping storytelling, the producer revealed that the film is set to usher in a new era of cinematic horror that will captivate and terrify audiences like never before. Referencing the success of movies such as “Stree 2”, “Munjya”, and “Bhool Bhulaiyaa,” Pandit emphasizes that horror films need well-defined characters, a compelling storyline, and a sense of relatability to truly resonate with audiences.

Anand Pandit, who is also co-presenting ‘Haunted 3D’ with Mahesh Bhatt, stated, “Recent horror films have told stories that are not just about spine-chilling thrills. They make pertinent points about the society we live in. We are also exploring psychological horror now and not just relying on atmospheric tropes. Vikram will prove how far we have travelled from cliches with 'Haunted 3D: Ghosts Of The Past.' He has blended a powerful theme with cutting-edge VFX like never before.”

He added, “We have seen horror evolve from the times of classic films like 'Kohra,' 'Bees Saal Baad', 'Gumnam', the Ramsay era to now. We are in the middle of a slick new phase of cinema that Vikram represents very well.”

Revealing what sets ‘Haunted 3D: Ghosts of the Past’ apart, Anand Pandit mentioned, “It is not just another horror flick but takes you on an unforgettable psychological journey which will serve terror along with compelling storytelling.”

‘Haunted 3D: Ghosts of the Past,’ directed by Vikram Bhatt, is produced by Anand Pandit, Rakesh Juneja, and Shweta Ambari Bhatt. The film stars Mahaakshay Chakraborty and Chetna Pandey in the lead roles. The horror drama is scheduled to release on September 26, 2025, serving as a spiritual sequel to the 2011 film “Haunted 3D.”

