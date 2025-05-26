Anand Pandit says Gujarati superstar Yash’s screen presence, emotional range align perfectly with his kind of cinema

Mumbai, May 26 Producer Anand Pandit has heaped praise on Gujarati actor Yash Soni. The two are joining forces for the upcoming Gujarati film ‘Chaniya Toli’.

The film marks their 4th collaboration after 'Tron Ekka', 'Fakt Mahilao Maate' and 'Fakt Purusho Maate’.

Discussing why Yash Soni has become his go-to leading man in his Gujarati productions, Anand Pandit said, "Yash is an incredibly gifted actor. Be it comedies or histrionics, he brings an unmistakable honesty to his characters on screen. His screen presence and emotional range align perfectly with the kind of relatable and emotionally impactful cinema I want to create”.

Right from the inception of Anand Pandit Motion Pictures in 2015, the production house has not only grown to have a pan-Indian presence but also built rich, collaborative relationships across the board.

The film also stars Netri Trivedi, Heena Varde, Chetan Daiya and Maulik Nayak.

Talking about 'Chaniya Toli', the producer said, "This story is about an ordinary man who finds his purpose when he rescues a village from poverty via a mind-bending scheme. It has witty social commentary, well-etched characters and of course Yash has once again outdone himself in a pivotal part. We look forward to once again regaling the audience with a unique offering and showcasing Gujarati cinema for the pan-Indian audience”.

Produced by Anand Pandit & Vaishal Shah, the film is directed by Jay Bodas and Parth Trivedi, and is expected to be released by Diwali 2025.

Last month, Anand Pandit had shared some suggestions for the industry to help it course correct its path.

The producer recently spoke about how the industry can come together, and collectively work towards getting revenue on track. The global economy is currently facing a volatile phase, and all industries including Bollywood are bracing for impact especially in the light of the new disruptive tariffs announced by POTUS Donald Trump.

The lack of a steady stream of box office returns has led to speculation if it will ever recover lost ground. Talking about the Hindi film industry, Anand Pandit said that the industry is very resilient and has dealt with uncertain times many times in the past with success.

He shared, “We can, of course, correct and address faultlines that we can see before us right now. There is an unprecedented rise in production costs, and we must scale back unnecessary expenditures. Unrealistic star fees and entourage expenses aside, we must also focus on how we budget our productions and achieve quality with innovation rather than extravagant practices”.

